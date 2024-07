Matches announced for next week’s NXT, Khan makes a generous donation to Sullivan’s gofundme

– Matches announced for next week. Oba Femi will put his NXT North American Championship on the line versus Duke Hudson. Gallus will also take on Rascalz in a 6-man Tag Match…

THE BOYS ARE BACK IN TOWN AGAIN!#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/oj0H5woMCt — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 10, 2024

– Tony Khan Donates $10,000 to Kevin Sullivan’s GoFundMe

