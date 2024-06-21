Adam Pearce Confirms Chad Gable For Monday’s MITB Qualifier On Raw

Chad Gable seemed badly, badly “injured” after the attack by The Wyatt 6 at the conclusion of Monday’s episode of WWE Raw.

But apparently it wasn’t THAT bad.

WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce surfaced on social media with a breaking news announcement on Friday, confirming that Gable has been cleared to compete in his scheduled Money In The Bank qualifying match on Monday’s show.

