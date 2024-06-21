Adam Pearce Confirms Chad Gable For Monday’s MITB Qualifier On Raw

Jun 21, 2024 - by Matt Boone

Chad Gable seemed badly, badly “injured” after the attack by The Wyatt 6 at the conclusion of Monday’s episode of WWE Raw.

But apparently it wasn’t THAT bad.

WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce surfaced on social media with a breaking news announcement on Friday, confirming that Gable has been cleared to compete in his scheduled Money In The Bank qualifying match on Monday’s show.

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Velvet Sky

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal