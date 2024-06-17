CM Punk and Damian Priest updates

Jun 17, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– An update on CM Punk’s status coming from Wrestlevotes.

– The initial word from backstage in WWE was that Damian Priest was fine following the WWE Castle match, and was effectively selling during the match, reports Fightful Select.

Priest received a lot of praise for his Clash at the Castle performance.

