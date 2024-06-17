CM Punk and Damian Priest updates

– An update on CM Punk’s status coming from Wrestlevotes.

As of last week’s RAW roster sheet, CM Punk’s official return date was set for the end of July. I’m told he likely won’t be cleared for action by MITB on 7/6, but he should be ready for SummerSlam on 8/3. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) June 17, 2024

– The initial word from backstage in WWE was that Damian Priest was fine following the WWE Castle match, and was effectively selling during the match, reports Fightful Select.

Priest received a lot of praise for his Clash at the Castle performance.

