Damian Priest and The Rock notes

– WrestleVotes is reporting that The Rock is fully expected to embrace his “Hollywood Rock” persona heading into the build for Wrestlemania 40 in Philadelphia and WWE will even be releasing “Cody Crybaby” merchandise sometime in the near future.

Sources suggest that The Rock is expected to fully embrace his heel turn, drawing inspiration from his past ‘Hollywood’ Rock persona. Additionally, I’m told to anticipate the release of Rock branded ‘Cody Crybabies’ merchandise. The story is just beginning… — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) February 12, 2024

– Filed to GERWECK.NET:

Exclusive: Damian Priest On The One WWE Star Who Makes Him Break Character

Damian Priest has detailed which WWE Superstar does all they can to make him break character while on camera. The Undisputed Tag Team Champion has also admitted that they have succeeded on multiple occasions.

He hasn’t gotten close to cracking me. I’ve been cracked. I’m open, I’m scrambled, he got me. It’s unbelievable. I can go in and I know what he’s going to do, I know he’s going to try to do that. I know he’s going to try to break me and make me laugh, that’s what he does.

I’m a pretty serious person, especially when I need to be. But that guy, man. He’ll break anybody. I really do believe that and he’s gotten me a few times. I think I can hold my stuff together now. But for a few times, especially when we were starting, I had no chance.

Full story: https://itrwrestling.com/news/exclusive-damian-priest-on-the-one-wwe-star-who-makes-him-break-character/

