WWE Raw Spoiler News & Notes For Tonight (8/12/24)

Wrestle Votes is reporting the following spoilers heading into tonight’s WWE Raw in Austin, TX.

* Rhea Ripley & Damian Priest issue a Bash In Berlin challenge

* CM Punk & Drew McIntyre story continues

* Bronson Reed dishes out another big attack

* Bron Breakker has a big night

