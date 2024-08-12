WWE Raw Spoiler News & Notes For Tonight (8/12/24)

Aug 12, 2024 - by Matt Boone

Wrestle Votes is reporting the following spoilers heading into tonight’s WWE Raw in Austin, TX.

* Rhea Ripley & Damian Priest issue a Bash In Berlin challenge
* CM Punk & Drew McIntyre story continues
* Bronson Reed dishes out another big attack
* Bron Breakker has a big night

