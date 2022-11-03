WWE reportedly taking notice of Colt Cabana’s AEW return

Colt Cabana made his return to AEW last night on Dynamite, wrestling Chris Jericho in a losing effort for the Ring of Honor Championship. It was Cabana’s first match on Dynamite since November 2021. Other than some matches worked to promote AEW Fight Forever at Gamescom in Germany, Cabana had not appeared on AEW programming since a match on Dark in March. Also, wrestling insider WrestleVotes reports that Cabana’s surprise appearance on Dynamite did apparently catch the attention of WWE officials in Stamford, Connecticut.

Colt Cabana showing up on Dynamite last night didn’t go unnoticed in Stamford. That’s all I’ll say on that right now… — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) November 3, 2022

What this could mean is up in the air. Some fans are seeing Cabana’s appearance last night on Dynamite as a sign that Punk will not be returning to AEW due to the falling out of Punk and Cabana. That was a subject and one of Punk’s grievances during his infamous AEW All Out post-show media scrum.

It was previously rumored that AEW is negotiating a buyout for the remainder of Punk’s contract. If and when Punk would be free to return to WWE is unknown, or if both parties could even agree upon a deal.