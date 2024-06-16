“Hangman” Adam Page expected back from injury

AEW has been struggling with numerous injuries among its talent, but one of their biggest stars is set to return soon.

Fightful Select has reported that Hangman Page will be making his comeback after being away since early March. Page had stepped away following his loss at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view event during a feud for the AEW World Heavyweight Title.

His four-month hiatus was not due to injury but for personal reasons, and he had contractually obligated time off to address these matters.

According to the report, Page is scheduled to return within the next month, likely by early July, although an exact date has not been disclosed. There’s no information yet on his creative direction, but he is expected to continue his role as a heel.

It is possible that time could be added to his contract due to his absence, but since this break was pre-planned and both parties were aware, it might not affect his contract. Additionally, with Dynamite being near his home this week, there’s speculation about his potential appearance, but nothing has been confirmed.

