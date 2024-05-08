Raw to remain on USA Network through 2024, Steveson update, and TKO earnings

– Former WWE prospect Gable Stevesons manager says today that multiple NFL football teams have reached out to his client to discuss opportunities in the league.

– TKO Q1 Earnings Release:

“WWE entered into a $25 million domestic media rights agreement with NBCUniversal for Raw to remain on USA Network for the fourth quarter of 2024.”

– TKO raised its guidance for full-year 2024:

Revenue: $2.610B to $ 2.685B

up from $2.757B to $2.650B

*Adjusted EBITDA: $1.185B to $1.205B

up from $1.150B to $1.170B

Free Cash Flow: “in excess of 40%”

down from “in excess of 50%”

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

