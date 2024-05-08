Randy Orton comments on his future

Randy Orton on his future in wrestling:

“Well if you would’ve asked me two years ago, I would have thought it would’ve been close to the end. But I had a spinal fusion a year-and-a-half ago and that changed the game. I’d been in pain through my entire 30s. I was hurting. I was begging for time off when I was 35 and I think Vince’s — his quote to me was, ‘Mother nature gets us all,’ and you know, that’s hard to hear when you’re 35 and your back hurts and you’re busting your ass for this company and you know, there’s been some changes and now, I think instead of pushing guys and running their dicks into the ground until they fall apart and they can’t do it anymore, there’s — it’s a great atmosphere to go, okay, how can we make this guy last? And the beauty of it is-is I’m not even there yet. I feel so great after my surgery. I’m a full-time guy….”

source: Adam’s Apple

