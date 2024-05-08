AEW President Tony Khan doesn’t think it would be a ‘smart move’ to wrestle

On Cincy 360, Khan rejected the idea of wrestling a match following his on-camera angle last month with The Elite. Khan took a spike piledriver from the Young Bucks and as a result, is now running the show remotely in storyline while recovering from his neck injury, allowing The Young Bucks to run AEW by themselves on the road.

“AEW is where the best wrestle, and we mean that…in this case, I’m not the best person to pay those people back,” he said. “There’s a lot of things I’m good at behind the scenes but somebody else is gonna have to avenge what those guys did not only to me but to Kenny Omega…I’m quite sure there are more capable wrestlers than I am that can inflict some of that punishment on The Young Bucks and Jack Perry and Okada, The Elite.”

“After what happened to me last time, I don’t think I’d be making a smart move trying that,” he added.

