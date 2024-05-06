French fans show up and show out with noise levels hitting 115 db’s at Backlash

There are hot crowds, and there are HOT crowds. On Friday and Saturday, the fans in Lyon brought their A game to both Smackdown and Backlash and showed the rest of the world how it’s done at a wrestling show.

It was a memorable weekend for everyone involved as the crowd made every singe Superstar who appeared in front of them look like a million bucks by reacting the way they were supposed to react. From sing-along with RevTheory for Randy Orton’s theme and Downstait’s popular Cody Rhodes’ theme Kingdom, to every two-count and subsequent chant immortalized by the French commentary team, to serenading AJ Styles with every mention of the word “Phenomenal,” to accompanying Samantha Irvin for every introduction…the shows had everything you would want from a wrestling crowd.

Each WWE star on Backlash got to experience a long entrance and to absorb the electric atmosphere with several themes on loop until it was time for action. Orton and Rhodes’ themes were even sang a cappella after they were turned off, with the enthusiastic fans continuing the verses much to the amazement of both stars.

The fans were so rowdy that at one point during the Undisputed WWE championship introduction, the cameras were literally bouncing as seen on the broadcast and multiple times during the show, Apple Watches fired off alarms on people’s wrists that the decibel level was way high.

Randy Orton’s intro kicked things off big time with 100db registered on meters but the biggest came for Cody’s entrance, with the massive “Woah” part of his theme registering a whopping 115db.

France showed up and showed out and while it’s hard to keep that intensity for one show, the crowd held it for two-plus hours on Friday and then three-plus hours on Saturday.

Simplement magnifique.

