Christian Cage: “When there’s actually is a Hall of Fame, let me know”

Christian Cage at Steel City Con was asked about not being inducted in the #WWE HOF yet:

“I could give two sh-ts out about the Hall of Fame. When there’s actually is a Hall of Fame, let me know.”

