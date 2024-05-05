Christian Cage: “When there’s actually is a Hall of Fame, let me know”
Christian Cage at Steel City Con was asked about not being inducted in the #WWE HOF yet:
“I could give two sh-ts out about the Hall of Fame. When there’s actually is a Hall of Fame, let me know.”
Christian Cage at Steel City Con was asked about not being inducted in the WWE HOF yet:
“I could give two shits out about the Hall of Fame. When there's actually is a Hall of Fame, let me know.” pic.twitter.com/aw0DoMTVTX
— Drainmaker ️ (@DrainBamager) May 3, 2024