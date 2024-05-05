Christian Cage: “When there’s actually is a Hall of Fame, let me know”

May 5, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Christian Cage at Steel City Con was asked about not being inducted in the #WWE HOF yet:

“I could give two sh-ts out about the Hall of Fame. When there’s actually is a Hall of Fame, let me know.”

