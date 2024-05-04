Darby Allin and Emma Diaz updates

– Darby Allin (via The Daily Migs show) says he will not be able to wrestle at least until June, but might show up at Dynamite in Washington in 2 weeks:

“My foot is not scheduled to heal until.. I’d say June. So if I did roll up, it would just be with a broken face and a broken foot waving to the crowd, which may not be the worst thing. I’ll see.

I trained in Everett, Washington, so it would be like an ultimate homecoming of sorts. That’d be really cool. May 15, I gotta see. I think might be able to make it. As long as there’s no buses, I’m good.”

– Just released Emma Diaz has announced a booking…

I just want to thank everyone for all of the love and support! I’m excited to announce that I will be making my independent wrestling debut next Saturday at Reality of Wrestling #Nolimits !!! My race to the top is just getting started ️ https://t.co/SnA2VGBnh9 — Emma Diaz (@em6era) May 4, 2024

