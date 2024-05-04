Another WWE release, update on Scott D’Amore

– PWInsider reports that Boa has been released from his contract. He joins ten other names who were cut earlier today, which included former NXT Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak. Boa initially signed back in 2016.

– The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that former TNA President Scott D’Amore has filed to trademark the term ‘Maple Leaf Wrestling’. Maple Leaf Wrestling was a Toronto promotion owned by Frank Tunney and then Jack Tunney. It ran from the mid-1930s to 1984, when Tunney became affiliated with WWE.

D’Amore was terminated from TNA back in February, shortly after the company was rebranded.

