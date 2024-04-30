Tony Khan asked about Kamille, update on WWE rosters, and Who Killed WCW?

– The new docuseries “Who Killed WCW?” about the “mysterious demise of WCW” will premiere on June 4th 2024 on VICE TV. The Rock is an executive producer for the series alongside VICE Studios and Seven Bucks Productions.

– Michael Cole made mention on commentary last night that the new rosters for Raw and SmackDown do not officially lock into place until next Monday, May 6th.

– Tony Khan (via Superstar Crossover) was asked about reports that Kamille has signed with AEW:

“I think Kamille is a great wrestler. We followed her very closely. She’s worked with a lot of the top AEW talent.

As for her status, I can’t comment to that but I think she’s a tremendous talent and she would be an asset to any wrestling company for sure, including AEW.”

