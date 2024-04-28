Gunther not a fan of the WWE product before Triple H, Julia Hart injured

– Julia Hart is currently sidelined with an undisclosed injury and is expected to be off TV, according to Fightful.

– GUNTHER (via Gorilla Position):

“The (WWE) product before Triple H was not what I enjoyed. I just didn’t want to be part of that.

I am who I am and that’s what I can do best. A big part of that is I need to have my time in the ring and have that time to put on the matches I can put on. That chance would not be there under the old regime.

With Triple H, he always saw that in me, and he always had that vision for me. I got lucky that a lot of things in my career took place at the right time.”

