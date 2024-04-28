Darby Allin hit by a bus in New York

Darby Allin got hit by a bus in New York City while crossing the street, busting up his nose and face in the process.

“That awkward moment when your crossing the street in New York with a broken foot and get hit by a bus…” Allin wrote in a post on Instagram, sharing two photos, one especially up close of his busted up face.

That did not stop him from watching a Broadway play though, despite his unpleasant encounter with the bus.

The daredevil was supposed to climb Mount Everest but after months of intense training, he broke his foot in Sting’s final match at Revolution and had to postpone the climb to a later date.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

