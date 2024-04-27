Updates on MJF and Charly Arnolt

– According to WrestlePurists, MJF has undergone surgery on his left shoulder after rehabbing it did not work.

MJF was originally aiming to return in March. In fact, he met with Tony Khan in Boston to discuss creative plans.

MJF and Adam Cole injuries have affected creative plans that were going to wrap the program up.

There is no timetable for his return.

– Update on the former WWE personality Charly Caruso…

This just happened!! What a cool night. https://t.co/K6LjnJsGJB — Charly Arnolt (@CharlyOnTV) April 28, 2024

