In an AEW Exclusive Video, Timeless Toni Storm responds to Serena Deeb touching her AEW Women’s World Championship and also calling out Anna Jay.

“Bosom. *to Mariah May*

Serena Deeb you want to pose with my title? Well, I hope you got a lot of pictures that you can sell at the next dilapidated indie event that you’re at because you are not in my league. You may touch my title, but you may not touch my child. *strokes Mariah May’s head*

Anna Jay! You should have kept your nose and that rather large bottom out of my business. This Saturday, I want to see you in that ring. And if you so much as touch a hair on this child’s head, I will clap your cheeks all the way back to Georgia! For I am on the run of a lifetime and my life is far from over. Chin up, T!ts out, and watch for the shoooooeeeee. Excellent.”

