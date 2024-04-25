Cameron Grimes on why he was surprised by WWE release, AEW talent suspended
– Trevor Lee (fka Cameron Grimes via Busted Open)
“I was told by a high executive last week on Friday that I would always have a job here (WWE). I would never have to worry about losing my job here, after expressing my concerns like that to him.
And then five days later, they called me and told that I do lose the job. So I don’t know.”
– Max Caster says he is currently suspended when asked about his status with AEW
I am suspended https://t.co/adKb5HP7Jx
— ''Platinum'' Max Caster (@PlatinumMax) April 25, 2024