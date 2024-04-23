Amanda Huber fires back at JoJo critics, Athena celebrates a milestone

– Athena has now been ROH Women’s World Champion for 500 days.

Congratulations to @AthenaPalmer_FG for reaching the milestone of 500 days as the #ROH Women’s World Champion! pic.twitter.com/wdYs7H6Ib7

– Amanda Huber fires back at those who criticized Jojo Offerman in a recent video clip of her living life

And 6 months ago Jojo remained living.

Fuck anyone who uses grief to create an unrealistic expectation of behavior.

She deserves to find moments of happiness without weirdos on the internet running commentary.

Seriously, fuck this mentality https://t.co/4nfObG9oGp

— Amanda (@MandaLHuber) April 22, 2024