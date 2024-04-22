MJF to make appearance at the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo this weekend

MJF will be making his first public appearance since he disappeared from AEW television this week at the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo.

The former AEW champion will be on location on Sunday, April 28 starting at 11:20AM doing a photo op session and then participating in three different autograph sessions at 11:40AM, 1:30PM, and 4PM.

Prices are $80 for the photo and $60 for the autograph and they’re available for pre-purchase here.

MJF has not appeared on AEW TV since the Worlds End pay-per-view at the end of December 2023 when he lost the AEW World title to Samoa Joe.

He’s been nursing injuries ever since and AEW President Tony Khan said yesterday that he’d love to get MJF back soon.

