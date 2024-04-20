Khan says he will reimburse Punk for 2022 surgery if he paid for it himself

During the Dynasty media conference call yesterday afternoon, AEW President Tony Khan couldn’t confirm CM Punk’s statement that he had to personally pay for his triceps surgery during his time in AEW.

Khan said it does not sound right and they usually pick up the bill for any injuries suffered while working for the company. Khan added that he will check properly about this and if it turns out that Punk did in fact pay for his own surgery, then he would reimburse him everything he paid.

It’s one of the few questions that Khan has answered about CM Punk since the two had their fallout at All In in Wembley in August of last year.

Punk made the statement during the Ariel Helwani interview in the lead-up to WrestleMania 40.

Colin Vassallo is the editor of Wrestling-Online

