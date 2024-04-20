AEW Collision April 19th 2024

AEW Collision

April 19th 2024

Live from: Peoria, Illinois

Commentators: Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuiness

Trios Tag Team Match

AEW TNT Champion: Adam Copeland, ROH World Champion: Mark Briscoe and Eddie Kingston Vs Top Flight and Action Andretti

Andretti used his speed to beat Briscoe to start, but Briscoe dropped him with an elbow out of the corner. Copeland helped Briscoe drop Andretti with double shoulder blocks, but Top Flight teamed up to keep Copeland off balance. Kingston held control of Dante through the commercial, but Darius got the hot tag after the commercial and ran wild.

Andretti and Dante hit dives to the floor, but Briscoe hit a pair of suplexes to cut them off. Andretti hit a standing shooting star press to Kingston for a nearfall that Copeland broke up. All six men dropped each other with clotheslines as the crowd chanted This Is Awesome. Kingston dropped Andretti with a lariat, kicking off a move train that ended with a series of finishers on Andretti. Briscoe hit the Froggy Bow on Andretti to cap off this match, with Kingston scoring the fall.

Winners via Pinfall AEW TNT Champion: Adam Copeland, ROH World Champion: Mark Briscoe and Eddie Kingston

After the match the lights go out, and on the screen and Buddy and Brody appear and say we eradicate your dreams at Dynasty, Malakai appears and says we will reach your deepest fears and for people like you and me hell is where the heart is.

We see a video package about the main event at AEW Dynasty

Singles Match

Powerhouse Hobbs Vs CJ Espereza

Hobbs in control and short clothesline CJ then sends him the outside and then torture racks him and slams him on the mat, then does it again, throws him back in the ring and hooks on torture rack for the win via submission.

Winner via Submission: Powerhouse Hobbs

After the match Don Callis says the Callis family says tonight there is a Bunkhouse Brawl, I am responsible of Kenny Omega winning IWGP Title, then Moxley Vs Jericho at Tokyo Dome happened thanks to me and I have cashed in all my chips and the match between Powerhouse Hobbs Vs Jon Moxley will be for the IWGP World Championship and finally championship comes to the Don Callis Family.

We got a video package hyping the dream match between Will Ospreay and Bryan Danielson for Dynasty.

Commercial break

We see Chris Jericho outside and says I will take HOOK on and will show HOOK humility at Dynasty and make you a better person when I beat you and take the FTW Championship

Tag Team Match

2/3 of AEW Trios Champions The Acclaimed – Max Castor and Anthony Bowens Vs 2/3 of ROH Six Man Champions: The Gunns – Austin and Colten



Max Castor does a rap about OJ Simpson and Donald Trump’s court date, Gunns look like they’re leaving but Schiavone says that if they leave, they don’t get a title shot tomorrow.

All 4 men start fighting and brawl ensues and Scissor Me, Timbers to Austin. Colten attacks from behind and Caster is in trouble as we go to commercial. Back from commercial and Caster kicks Colten off and makes the tag. Bowens clears the ring with rolling elbows and a kick combo to Colten and a Kitaro Crusher. Two count. Bowens looks for a roll up but Austin holds on to Colten. Caster looks to make the save but Bowens gets sent into him and rolled up for two.

Ushigaroshi by Bowens gets two. Austin holds on to Bowens again from the outside and Colten hits a real awkward looking Fameasser for two. Bulldog by Austin and a crossover neckbreaker by Colten. Two count. Gunns want the 3:10 to Yuma but Caster makes the blind tag. Caster wants a DVD but Austin goes to the eyes and punches him in the back of the neck. Backfist by Caster and the Attitude Adjustment. Caster goes up but gets crotched by Austin.

Caster lays everyone out with superkicks but Gunns connect with the 3:10 to Yuma. Caster is legal and he comes off the top with the Mic Drop! Two count as Colten breaks it up. Austin quickly rolls up Caster behind the referee’s back as Jay White provides some assistance from the outside for the pin.

Winners via Pinfall 2/3 of ROH Six Man Champions: The Gunns – Austin and Colten



Lexy Nair is with Bryan Danielson talking about Bunkhouse Match tonight and the match against Will Ospreay tomorrow at Dynasty, Ospreay walks in and says I had nothing to do with what happened on Dynamite or last week and Danielson says sure and walks off.

Commercial break

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

