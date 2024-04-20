AEW Rampage April 20, 2024

Live from: Peoria, Illinois

Commentators: Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuiness

Rampage kicks of with a video from Jon Moxley gets a promo saying Callis has one powerful cell phone but he loves it when the stakes are this high and there is no room for error. His hand only gets steadier. He was born for these moments. But let’s say Hobbs shocks the world, what a story it would be — if you like fairy tales. Callis would sit next to him on the plane and the press conference but does he truly know Hobbs and where he comes from? Well, Moxley does, and he is the one who will be in the ring with him. He’s always know Hobbs has something in his heart but if he hasn’t found that thing inside him then Mox will find it for him next week on Dynamite. He’s going to give him a gift, showing him who he really is but that gift will be a very bitter pill to swallow.

High Flying 420 4 Way Elimination Title Eliminator Match

RVD Vs Isiah Kassidy Vs Lee Johnson Vs Kommander

Elimination Order:

– Lee Johnson by Isiah Kassidy

– Isiah Kassidy by Kommander

– Kommander by RVD

Winner via Pinfall Rob Van Dam



Commercial break

Women’s Division Singles Match

Yuka Sakazaki vs. Emi Sakura



Emi rushed Yuka right after getting in the ring to surprise her, going for multiple pinfall attempts that nearly finished it right away. Sakazaki managed to fight out each time. Roll over into a head kick followed by a lariat for two. Stepover crossface ends only when Emi bites her way out. She won’t stop treating Yuka’s arm like a chicken leg, just munching on it. Sakazaki tries to get away but lands on the outside and comes up limping heavily. Emi plays to the crowd with some props, like Omega’s action figure and an energy drink. They seem to be buying time for Yuka.

The ref demands Sakura get back in the ring and instead the two walk around the outside at a slow pace. This is truly bizarre. Yuka starts jogging and Emi jogs behind her, then passing her up and smiling while running by. The ref never counts them out.

Emi climbs to the top and taunts Yuka and then Yuka kicks her and then does a bottom rope DDT for the win.

Winner via Pinfall Yuka Sakazaki

AEW Rampage Exclusive: Angelo Parker says I lost last week to Zack Knight, all I wanted to do is make my dad proud even though he isn’t with us, I don’t have much to fight for anymore and am here to announce my… Music of Ruby Soho hits and she comes and says I can’t let you do this, breaks my heart and you have something important to fight for and says Angelo I am pregnant, and I know it is soon and wanted to tell you, Angelo kisses Ruby and says I love you.

Main Event Trios Tag Team Match

Kyle O’Reilly, Matt Menard, & Rocky Romero vs. The Undisputed Kingdom – Roderick Strong and Matt Taven, Mike Bennett

Winners via Submission Kyle O’Reilly, Matt Menard, & Rocky Romero

After the match Kyle says I will rip of your arm and slap you round with it and become new AEW International Champion.

End of Rampage

