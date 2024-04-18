Oklahoma warns AEW over Nyla Rose wrestling there again, Rose responds

AEW has been warned by Oklahoma commissioners to not have Nyla Rose wrestle in the state again. Nyla, who is transgender, had an AEW match in Oklahoma on December 20th 2023. Colleen Welcher of okcfox.com obtained notes from an Oklahoma State Athletic Commission meeting that took place in January of 2024…

ITEM F. DISCUSSION INTO WHAT PUNITIVE ACTION TO TAKE AGAINST AEW FOR ALLOWING A TRANSGENDER (BORN MALE) TO COMPETE AGAINST A FEMALE.

The Administrator, Joe Miller, explained that AEW, A professional wrestling organization, had an event at the Paycom Center on December 20, 2023, where a transgender wrestler (born male) had a match with a female wrestler. OSAC had no idea as the wrestler had filled his wrestling license application out as a female. OSAC was alerted by a local wrestling organization that had previously done the same thing. That organization acknowledged they knew that was a violation of the OSAC rules and that they would refrain from doing it again in the future. Joe Miller explained that he called AEW and explained that it was a violation of the OSAC rules. He then asked the Commission if there was any other action, they would like to take against AEW. Mike Bower stated that the OSAC boxing, kickboxing and mma applications all ask if someone has had gender reassignment but the wrestling application does not. He stated that it needs to be updated so this doesn’t happen in the future. Commission members asked questions and discussed the issues that come along with male vs female wrestling.

Mike James asked what the Commission wanted to do with AEW. Mike Bower said that in his opinion, OSAC needs to be consistent and do to AEW what they did with the previous organization.

Motion made by Dr. Larry Lovelace to warn AEW not to do this again or there will be punitive action made against them if they do. Second by Terry Smith. was made by Dr. Larry Lovelace. Mike Bower, Aye, Mike James, Aye, Terry Smith, Aye, Dr. Larry Lovelace, Aye, David Barber, Aye, Michael Stopp, Aye, Malcom Atwood, Aye.

Nyla responded to the situation with the following message via Twitter/X…

“WHO THE f*** WAS IT?!! Don’t worry Oklahoma I’ll find the dastardly Transgender that *checks notes* entertained fans!!! HOW DARE THEY MAKE PEOPLE HAPPY?!!!”

