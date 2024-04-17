Updates on next year’s Wrestlemania and Roman Reign

Roman Reigns will be off TV for an indefinite period of time.

However, he will still have substantial creative input in the evolving Bloodline storyline over the course of the next few months.

– WWE President Nick Khan (via SBJ’s World Congress of Sports) was not ready to announce the location of WrestleMania 2025 just yet. But he stated you can assume it won’t be in an outdoor East coast stadium like this year and it won’t go head-to-head with the Final Four again.

Las Vegas, Nevada is one of the cities that is currently under consideration.

