Notes on Kurt Angle, Nic Nemeth, Moose, and Roddy Piper

Apr 17, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Kurt Angle (via Wrestling Life Online) weighs in on the best wrestler alive debate:

“The one guy that’s turning my head right now, and he continues to do it, is Kenny Omega. Him and Bryan Danielson, those two, I really think they’re the best today.”

Nic Nemeth has a chance to become new TNA World Heavyweight Champion, when he takes on Moose for the title this Saturday night at TNA’s “Rebellion” PPV.

“Rowdy” Roddy Piper would have been 70 today.

