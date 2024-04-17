Notes on Kurt Angle, Nic Nemeth, Moose, and Roddy Piper

– Kurt Angle (via Wrestling Life Online) weighs in on the best wrestler alive debate:

“The one guy that’s turning my head right now, and he continues to do it, is Kenny Omega. Him and Bryan Danielson, those two, I really think they’re the best today.”

– Nic Nemeth has a chance to become new TNA World Heavyweight Champion, when he takes on Moose for the title this Saturday night at TNA’s “Rebellion” PPV.

TNA Wrestling stars @TheMooseNation & @NicTNemeth are set to throw the ceremonial first pitches at the @AviatorsLV game on April 18! Read more: https://t.co/iNSklOdUKR pic.twitter.com/vrSA6I0G7N — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) April 17, 2024

– “Rowdy” Roddy Piper would have been 70 today.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

