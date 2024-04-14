WWE Draft Update

Fightful Select has learned that RAW and SmackDown roster members will be eligible to be drafted to NXT in the 2024 WWE Draft as part of a renewed focus to re-establish NXT as WWE’s third brand.

Fightful also is reporting that Carmelo Hayes and the Czar Goat Ilja Dragunov are a “lock” for the upcoming draft.

the 2024 WWE Draft will kick off on the Friday, April 26, 2024 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX, and will continue on the Monday, April 29, 2024 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw on the USA Network.

