Big E dating a WWE superstar’s sister, match announced for Dynamite, Natalya and TJ visit NWA, more

Apr 14, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Big E has revealed he is currently dating Mia Yim’s sister Kris Yim.

– The Elite vs Pac, Daniel Garcia & Penta El Zero Miedo announced for AEW Dynamite…

Natalya Neidhart and TJ Wilson were at the NWA tapings visiting Billy Corgan and the rest of the wrestlers.

– On Vince Russo’s latest podcast he raised questions on whether Stephanie McMahon and Triple H were still together. Stephanie was seen without her wedding ring on while Triple H still had his on during the WWE HOF and WrestleMania.

