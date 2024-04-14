Big E dating a WWE superstar’s sister, match announced for Dynamite, Natalya and TJ visit NWA, more
– Big E has revealed he is currently dating Mia Yim’s sister Kris Yim.
– The Elite vs Pac, Daniel Garcia & Penta El Zero Miedo announced for AEW Dynamite…
#AEWDynamite THIS WEDNESDAY!@indystatefair | Indianapolis, IN
LIVE 8pm ET/7pm CT | @TBSNetwork
The Elite vs PAC, Garcia & PENTA!#AEW Continental Champ @rainmakerXokada & EVPs Matthew & Nicholas Jackson @youngbucks take on @BASTARDPAC, @GarciaWrestling and @PENTAELZEROM! pic.twitter.com/PbnGNMswA8
– Natalya Neidhart and TJ Wilson were at the NWA tapings visiting Billy Corgan and the rest of the wrestlers.
– On Vince Russo’s latest podcast he raised questions on whether Stephanie McMahon and Triple H were still together. Stephanie was seen without her wedding ring on while Triple H still had his on during the WWE HOF and WrestleMania.