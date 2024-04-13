Vince McMahon lists his remaining TKO shares for sale

Vince McMahon’s last association with TKO – as a shareholder of the company – is ending as McMahon has made all his remaining shares available for sale according to a filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

McMahon has 8,021,405 shares for sale, and that’s all that’s left for the former Chairman of the Board to cash in on. With Friday’s closing, those shares have a value of nearly $800 million.

When these shares are sold, McMahon will have zero association left with his former company and goes from the most powerful man in professional wrestling to being ousted bit by bit to a point where not only he has no control over the company but has absolutely nothing else that ties him to it.

Linda McMahon and Stephanie McMahon still own shares in TKO. Shane McMahon got rid of all his WWE shares many years ago and also has nothing to tie him to the company.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

