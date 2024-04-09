John Cena hopes to return for one more run after Christmas

Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show yesterday afternoon at WWE World, John Cena said that he’s hoping to get a break from Hollywood later this year for one more WWE run before he calls it a day.

Cena said that filming for the series Peacemaker will occupy all his time pretty much till Christmas but he’s hoping that he can tell those in Hollywood to hit the brakes for a bit so he can come back to his WWE family.

“It is gonna be time soon for me to go and I’m embracing that and enjoying it and it allows me to be present,” Cena said. “I can say this with the utmost certainty, I will always, always be part of the WWE family but the time to compete in the ring is coming to a close.”

Cena did show up on Monday Night Raw last night to team with The Miz and R-Truth.

Speaking about WrestleMania, Cena said this was the greatest one ever with our without his involvement and it’s a testament to the drawing power and contributions of the current crop of WWE Superstars.

“What a spectacle, what a fantastic WrestleMania but that’s because of the talent that actually put the time in. I showed up for 90 seconds,” Cena continued.

The 16-time champ also revealed what he told Cody Rhodes in the ring at WrestleMania, saying he asked Cody if he feels how heavy the WWE championship is, something that Cody responded in the affirmative.

“I said, ‘It will get heavier every day.’ Because that is the burden you bear of trying to craft the path to being the greatest of all time,” Cena said, adding that the goal of this business should be that every performer passes the torch.

“So, I hope a year from now, two years from now, three years from now, we can all sit here and be an advocate that Cody Rhodes is the greatest of all time. Because that’s the way it should work,” Cena concluded.

