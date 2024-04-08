Bubba Ray Dudley makes surprise appearance at WrestleMania XL

WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley made a surprise appearance at WrestleMania last night as the special guest referee for the Philadelphia Street Fight between The Final Testament and The Pride.

Bubba Ray even got himself on the action at the expense of Karrion Kross, leading The Pride to do the “Wazzzuuuup” spot and then enticing the trio to “get the table!”

Several ECW chants rang throughout the stadium as Dudley showed up, confirming Paul Heyman’s assessment that ECW is far from dead.

Dudley, one of the hosts of the SiriusXM Busted Open show, was also at the Hall of Fame ceremony sitting alongside with his former tag team partner D-Von Dudley.

