Bayley on Stephanie McMahon returning at WrestleMania

Bayley (during the Wrestlemania press conference) on Stephanie McMahon returning at WrestleMania:

“She’s such an awesome person to have around. She’s so genuine and real and takes care of you. She looks at you in your eyes when you’re talking to her. Like, she cares.

“One time I saw the makeup people spill bobby pins by accident – she got on the floor and picked them all up. I was like, wow.

“She’s incredible. But seeing her go out there and seeing her say the ‘welcome to WrestleMania’, that to me was huge.

“That was like, women can be in this position right now and can welcome the world to the biggest show in the world at the biggest WrestleMania ever.”

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

