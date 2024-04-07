Roman Reigns asked about his battle with leukemia

Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman are next to speak. Both have an attitude and Roman kicks out a journalist. Reigns gets a question about breaking main event record. Needs Paul Heyman to interpret. Then addresses the question by saying he is ready for the next one.

Reigns is asked about his cancer. He states he is still taking oral medicine to treat his cancer and is still all clear. Roman then discusses The Rock being interested in Wrestlemania versus Hollywood or another venture. Roman discusses raising up his family And only wanting to do things that raises people up. Finishes up with talking about the pandemic being a valuable turning point in his career.

roman reigns on his leukemia we love you roman, we got you forever #WrestleMania ☝ pic.twitter.com/5Vk2ie5mE2 — mister j (@brandnewdrip) April 7, 2024

Source: Post WrestleMania press conference

The Tribal Chief is NOT messing around.@WWERomanReigns just kicked a reporter out of the #WrestleMania XL Press Conference! pic.twitter.com/4mtt7B5PXG — WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2024

