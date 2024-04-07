More on AEW airing the Punk/Perry footage, what Cody learned from the Young Bucks

– Cody Rhodes via The Athletic:

“The biggest thing I learned from Matt and Nick (Jackson) was you can love this and be obsessed with it and want it, but you’ve got to have fun, I’d think we have something good on paper, and Nick would say, ‘What if we keep going?’ They’d keep stirring the pot and creating magic.”

– – Bryan Alvarez On Wrestling Observer Radio:

“Tony (Khan) was very upset about CM Punk’s (MMA Hour) interview. And apparently, I was told that he wanted to air this (backstage All In) footage a long time ago. And for whatever reason, he did not. And now, I guess because of the timing and the interview and what CM Punk said, he is going to air it.”

