Update on Giulia, The Rock receives the People’s belt (video), and a Billie Starkz note

Apr 6, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– During the WWE Hall of Fame 2024 ceremony, the widow of Muhammad Ali, Lonnie, presented The Rock with a People’s Championship Belt.

– According to multiple NXT sources, Giulia will be reporting to the WWE Performance Center and NXT upon completion of her remaining dates, with an immediate main roster debut ruled out, reports Fightful select.

Billie Starkz is now the youngest champion in Ring of Honor history, after her win last night to become the inaugural ROH Women’s World Television Champion.

