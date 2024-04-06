Update on Giulia, The Rock receives the People’s belt (video), and a Billie Starkz note

– During the WWE Hall of Fame 2024 ceremony, the widow of Muhammad Ali, Lonnie, presented The Rock with a People’s Championship Belt.

Lonnie Ali during the induction ceremony of Muhammad Ali into the #WWEHallOfFame 2024, presents The Rock with the People's Champion Title Belt – ceremony became the award ceremony. He got booed before he came on staged, when he took the mic & he didn't like it… booo pic.twitter.com/VerqMg6LaJ — KSykes (@SuperSai_1) April 6, 2024

– According to multiple NXT sources, Giulia will be reporting to the WWE Performance Center and NXT upon completion of her remaining dates, with an immediate main roster debut ruled out, reports Fightful select.

– Billie Starkz is now the youngest champion in Ring of Honor history, after her win last night to become the inaugural ROH Women’s World Television Champion.

The first-ever #ROH Women's World TV Champion @billiestarkz is ready to celebrate her victory at #ROHSupercard, but not everyone is quite in the mood for celebrating.

▶️ Watch the replay ONLY on https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf pic.twitter.com/mzn2ktkX6D — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) April 6, 2024

