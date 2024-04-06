Rotunda family honors Bray Wyatt at Hall of Fame ceremony

A beautiful tribute to the late Bray Wyatt was held yesterday at the WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

First, it was his siblings Taylor and Mika Rotunda who before talking about their father and uncle, said that while their brother Windham is not physically with them on stage, he was still there in spirit.

During the later part of his speech, Bray’s father Mike said that his son should have been there to witness this and became very emotional speaking about him. Before departing the stage, Mike asked fans to join him in a tribute to his son by switching on their flashlight on their cell phones.

As the fireflies came out, the light inside the arena went out and Bray Wyatt’s latest theme song Shatter by Code Orange was played.

