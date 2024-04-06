Bronson Reed wins the Andre The Giant memorial battle royal

The 2024 Andre The Giant memorial battle royal took place during the April 5th edition WWE Smackdown in Philadelphia. Bronson Reed, Ricochet, and Omos were the wrestlers that received entrances.

Pretty Deadly wanted everyone to help them eliminate Omos but nobody bothered. Omos quickly eliminated Kit Wilson and then Elton Prince eliminated himself. Omos continued to dominate leading into the first commercial break. During the break, Omos eliminated himself while taking out The Creed Brothers.

There was a “Meatmania” moment with Reed, Ivar, and Otis. Reed and Ivar ended up colliding with each other. JD McDonagh eliminated Ricochet but was then superkicked out of the ring by Tozawa. Reed and Ivar both squashed Tozawa at the same time. Ivar and Tozawa were then eliminated to leave Reed and Ivar as the final two. Reed avoided Ivar’s Doomsault and eliminated him to win the match.

