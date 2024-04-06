Al Snow officiates The Blue Meanie’s wedding

The ring has been exchanged for wedding rings as The Blue Meanie (Brian Heffron), an ECW stalwart and former WWE Superstar, celebrated his marriage. The ceremony, held at McCuskers Tavern in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Thursday, April 4, 2024, saw Heffron and his long-term partner, Tracy, unite in matrimony.

Adding a layer of wrestling royalty to the event, Al Snow, a fellow original from ECW and WWE, took on the role of officiant, marrying the couple in a ceremony that blended love with wrestling camaraderie.

The joyous occasion didn’t go unnoticed on social media, where friends, fans, and former colleagues showered the newlyweds with congratulatory messages through The Blue Meanie’s official X account. This celebration marks a significant chapter in the lives of Heffron and Tracy, as they embark on a new journey together, outside the wrestling ring.

I am so proud of Brian Heffron aka @BlueMeanieBWO. My favorite thing about @WWE’s #Wrestlemania Week in Philly has been watching him get his flowers from the wrestling community. I am so honored to call this man my friend. #bWo #MeanieManiahttps://t.co/ckphQ3OEgB — Jeffrey Mitchell (@FatherOfBen) April 4, 2024

