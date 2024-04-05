CM Punk at GCW (photo), what is next for The Rock, and Nick Khan note
– ESPN reports after this weekends WrestleMania XL, The Rock will go straight into filming his next movie The Smashing Machine.
– CM Punk, Nia Jax and Braun Strowman were all spotted taking in GCW “Bloodsport” live earlier today.
CM PUNK IS AT GCW
— FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) April 4, 2024
Karrion Kross and Scarlet were also in attendance.
– WWE President Nick Khan with GCW Owner Brett Lauderdale at Bloodsport…
: @Lauderdale11 pic.twitter.com/JKA1uyw4gJ
— TrillerTV (@FiteTV) April 4, 2024