CM Punk at GCW (photo), what is next for The Rock, and Nick Khan note

– ESPN reports after this weekends WrestleMania XL, The Rock will go straight into filming his next movie The Smashing Machine.

– CM Punk, Nia Jax and Braun Strowman were all spotted taking in GCW “Bloodsport” live earlier today.

CM PUNK IS AT GCW pic.twitter.com/Vc4Wc1NXC7 — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) April 4, 2024

Karrion Kross and Scarlet were also in attendance.

– WWE President Nick Khan with GCW Owner Brett Lauderdale at Bloodsport…

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

