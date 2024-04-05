CM Punk at GCW (photo), what is next for The Rock, and Nick Khan note

Apr 5, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– ESPN reports after this weekends WrestleMania XL, The Rock will go straight into filming his next movie The Smashing Machine.

CM Punk, Nia Jax and Braun Strowman were all spotted taking in GCW “Bloodsport” live earlier today.

Karrion Kross and Scarlet were also in attendance.

– WWE President Nick Khan with GCW Owner Brett Lauderdale at Bloodsport…

