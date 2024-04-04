Kelly Kelly: “I really want my twins to see me wrestle”

On asking Vince to become Divas Champion:

“Girls had told me okay, if you really feel strongly about this, you’ve been here for five years, go talk to Vince. I’m so scared. What if he says no? Actually [I approached him] twice, because the second time I wanted to try and become a heel. That didn’t go over well. So the first time they were like, the worst he can say is no. I’m like, okay. So I go and say, Hey Vince, I have this idea, what do you think about me becoming Divas Champion? And he was like you know Kelly, I think that sounds like a great idea. And I’m like okay. So I didn’t know when, I didn’t know what, I just was like, Okay, well, I put it out there, see what happens. So I think it was like a few weeks after that it was you go and you vote for [the opponent], Power to the People. And there was going to be three of us. It was like me, Beth and Eve against Brie Bella. And whoever the fans voted for was winning the belt, the Divas Championship. Brie literally had to learn three different matches we did not know. They were like, We don’t know, this is literally up to the fans. We actually had no idea. And Brie, poor thing was like, oh my God, I have to remember three freakin matches in my head. Girl more power to you, because I couldn’t do that. So I just remember standing there. And I was just there. I think I got a really high vote. And so I as soon as they’re like Kelly Kelly I was like oh my God I’m winning. The people piked me, it was so cool. I was so happy, it was the best moment.”

On retiring so young:

“I just think I was on the road nonstop for six years. No injuries and the injuries that I had I was still on the road because I was still able to do things because I had a broken rib or bursa sac burst or whatever. It’s gnarly. You don’t want to [experience it], it’s disgusting. Like, literally, I hit it. I hit my knee. And I remember it doesn’t happen right then. It’s kind of like you feel like a little sting. And then like seven hours later, we were at dinner. It was like me, Eve [Torres] and the [Bella] twins. It’s in Chicago, 11 at night, we’re at dinner. And I just remember my knee getting nasty, like, so big. And I’m like, ‘You guys?’ They are like, ‘What is happening with your knee?!’ I’m like, ‘I don’t know.’ I texted the Doc I’m like my knee. [He says] Oh my god get to the hotel. Literally, they had to cut me out my jeans. So what happens is it fills up with blood and pus, I guess. And it’s just like, they got to drain it. But the blood had already clot. And so he is stabbing it and he’s like, I can’t drain it, you’re gonna just have to let it disperse. And so my leg was bruised from the toes all the way up to you know, my butt like, just bruised. It was wild.”

“[So you are still on the road?] Still on the road. It was The Price Is Right. Bob Barker was hosting. And so I was like backstage and doing the thing with him that night and I had this thing on my knee, and I still had to work. I never took a weekend off. I was there. And I just was like, ready to take a break. I think my neck had been hurting. And so they were like totally, take some time. I took a few months. And I felt like I was ready to do more stuff outside, and girls aren’t really doing things outside of WWE, like you weren’t really getting that much stuff. And I was like, Well, I want to do like modelling, I want to maybe get into some acting. And I just remember having this conversation with Hunter. And he’s just like, look, the doors always open, just whatever. Right? And I was like, Okay, I think that there was nothing like really, there was not one thing. It was just like one day I had taken the time off. And I remember I got the call and they’re like, look, we’re gonna release you. But, you know, the door’s always open.

I was happy to be at home. I didn’t know what I wanted to do. I just was like, kind of burnt out, and I think they could feel that. And here’s the thing with wrestling, your heart has to be in every match. If it’s not you, it’s gonna be sh*t. And I just wasn’t 100% in it at that time. Like, I just was like, I was burnt out. I was tired. I just wanted to be at home. Yeah, and I just think that was just like that moment in time, because I had worked so hard. And I was like, I just need some time.”

On wanting to come back:

“I really want my twins to see me wrestle. I think it would be so amazing when they’re like four or five. And I don’t even know if they would still [understand], they probably would get it then. But like seeing that’s my mom and they’re sitting in the front row. And I just remember watching Michelle McCool when she came and did into the Rumble and her daughter was sitting there and her daughter’s face was priceless. I want and I’m like, Oh my gosh, because that’s what I want. If you could just see her daughter’s eyes we’re just so big. And she was just like, that’s my mom, so proud. And I just want that moment for me and my twins one day for them to just be like, That’s my mom and just go out there and kick some butt for a few minutes.”

