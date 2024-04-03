Roman Reigns and Jeff Hardy update

– Roman Reigns (Via Pat McAfee Show) on why people don’t like him:

“The simple truth, people are stupid, let them do what they want, it’s fine, it’s worked out great, we’re not complaining at all, the checks are crazy & they keep coming in, so we’ll keep doing what we do & we don’t care what they think because it’s the truth. I put my family on my back, the company on my back & why not share the spotlight & why not make everybody better & these 4 years are a testament to it.”

– Jeff Hardy has been sidelined since February following an in-ring incident that resulted in a broken nose. This unfortunate injury occurred during a match on AEW’s Rampage, where he faced off against Sammy Guevara.

Matt Hardy, Jeff’s brother and one-half of the iconic Hardy Boyz, provided insights into Jeff’s recovery process during an exclusive interview with WrestleZone. According to Matt, Jeff is on the mend and could be medically cleared to make his AEW return in approximately four weeks. This update is eagerly anticipated by fans and colleagues alike, who have missed Jeff’s electrifying presence in the squared circle.

The incident that led to Jeff Hardy’s injury involved Sammy Guevara, who has faced repercussions from AEW for his role in the events of that Rampage match. Guevara has been notably absent from AEW programming since mid-February, following a suspension by the organization.

“He’s doing okay. Yeah, his vision issues are good. He had to have surgery on his nose. He had some issues with his sinuses, so he had surgery, so he’s still got three or four more weeks before he will be cleared to return.”

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

