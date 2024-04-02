Bryan Danielson and Paul Heyman notes

– Bryan Danielson speaks on tribalism (via SI):

“This is the beauty of professional wrestling. There may be animosity and tribalism amongst fans or people who run companies. But the wrestlers? We want what’s best for each other. From a wrestlers perspective, I want my friends to do well. And they want me to do well too. There are plenty of friends from WWE who’ve reached out and complimented different things I’ve done in AEW. I’ve done the same for friends in WWE. I want my friends to succeed. We like the fact there are two competing companies. That’s good for wrestlers. And the wrestlers want each other to succeed.”

– Paul Heyman tells the Ringer that the ending of The Bloodline story has been rewritten multiple times.

“I’m a huge proponent of writing the last page of the script first. It’s always to the advantage of long-term storytelling.

“I think I would suggest the ending of this story has already been rewritten multiple times because the world has changed since the inception of the Bloodline story. Therefore, what was a clear vision of how this should play out almost four years ago changed along the way based on not only the audience’s investment in the characters and the stories but the world itself—society itself, pop culture itself, sports culture itself has all changed, and now we can see the trajectory that we’ve been on takes us so much further than we ever initially imagined.”

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

