CM Punk on his WWE return came about, not liking Roman Reigns

CM Punk (via the MMA Hour) received a call from Nick Khan on the Friday before Thanksgiving and spoke to Triple H via FaceTime on Monday, resolving their differences with laughter over past disagreements that now seem silly.

CM Punk also says in the interview that Triple H, Nick Khan, his wife, and some lawyers were the only people who knew about his WWE return.

He told his family via phone on the way to the arena.

Punk tells Ariel Helwani that he signed his WWE contract and walked right into Gorilla position before WWE Survivor Series.

– Punk says Roman Reigns and he hate each other. But it’s all about business and says Roman is the guy and the first person he would choose to work at Wrestlemania.

According to Punk, plans were in place for him and Seth to headline night one of WrestleMania, which he was satisfied with due to the existing storyline between them.

