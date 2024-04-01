CM Punk on his last meeting with Vince McMahon, Hangman Page promo

– CM Punk details his last meeting with Vince McMahon (via the MMA Hour):

“I saw him at the towers. I was at SmackDown, and they say ‘do you want to come on the jet to do NXT?’

“They gave me a tour of the new towers, and I’m on the phone training, and Vince’s trainers came up, said Vince doesn’t like people on the phone in the gym.

“He came up to me, said ‘welcome home’ and gave me a hug, said ‘we’d have to catch up’, haven’t seen him since.”

When asked if he has seen Vince since:

“No. I think some stuff came up Ariel.”

– CM Punk claims he and Hangman Page went over a promo backstage but Hangman cut the Worker’s Rights promo out of nowhere. Punk says afterwards he asked Hangman why did he do that. Hangman told Punk that he he thinks he got Colt Cabana fired. Punk claims he could’ve “murdered” Hangman on television.

