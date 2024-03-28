Update on MJF, Long on Laurinaitis, plus Hulk Hogan and Mustafa Ali notes

– MJF is still working to recover from his multiple injuries, reports PWInsider. While he is not listed on the AEW roster, the belief is he remains locked into a deal with the company. The day after AEW Big Business, MJF was in Boston to meet with AEW officials. There is no word when he will be returning to the ring.

– Teddy Long Comments on John Laurinaitis (via Sportskeeda):

“John Laurinaitis, one of the worst pieces of sh*t on this planet… here’s a man that’s gonna stop me from making a living because of the colour of my skin, not because I wasn’t doing my job.”

– Happy 38th birthday to Mustafa Ali.

– He is coming, brother…

I will see you all at WWE WORLD!!

Sunday April 7th.

At the PENNSYLVANIA CONVENTION CENTER! @fanaticsevents @wwe @fanatics pic.twitter.com/4VKkQOtcBq — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) March 28, 2024

