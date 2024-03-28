CM Punk and Jack Perry notes

– Jack Perry on being what he calls “a Scapegoat for the All In Incident”

“I think it’s ingrained in human nature to be afraid of blame, and the disapproval of others. At the end of the day, that’s weakness. That’s a weak mindset, a weak soul. If you know the truth, what good is the opinion of other people?

If you know the truth, you have power. I’m not shying away from the blame. If you need me to be the Scapegoat because you don’t have the bravery to stand up for your own actions, then that’s fine. I’m man enough to take that blame from all of us and I’m not going to shy away from it.”

– According to PWinsider, people within WWE continue to give CM Punk positive reviews on how he’s carried himself in the company

While Seth Rollins harboured legitimate gripes with CM Punk, the two are getting along backstage when planning their segments.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

