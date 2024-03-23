Notes on Chris Sabin, Alex Shelley, Will Ospreay, Rey Mysterio, and more

– The TNA roster held a sendoff backstage for Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin after tonight’s TNA Taping in Philadelphia. As of April 1, Shelley and Sabin will be free agents, reports PWInsider.

– WWE are reportedly considering a “career vs hair match” between Rey & Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania XL.

Will Ospreay was on the ‘Talk is Jericho’s podcast and spoke about why he joined AEW.

“The main thing was because I wanted to be in the UK. I know I’m not going to be exactly comfortable moving to another country.” He also talked about seeing Ric Flair at Revolution”He went, ‘Mr. Ospreay’, and he took my hand. I looked up and it was Ric. I stood up and I was like, ‘Yes, sir.’ He was like, ‘You are everything I’ve heard of and more. You’re the best guy here right now.”

Powerhouse Will Hobbs returns to West Coast Pro at For The Coast on Saturday, May 18.

