Notes on Chris Sabin, Alex Shelley, Will Ospreay, Rey Mysterio, and more
– The TNA roster held a sendoff backstage for Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin after tonight’s TNA Taping in Philadelphia. As of April 1, Shelley and Sabin will be free agents, reports PWInsider.
– WWE are reportedly considering a “career vs hair match” between Rey & Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania XL.
– Will Ospreay was on the ‘Talk is Jericho’s podcast and spoke about why he joined AEW.
“The main thing was because I wanted to be in the UK. I know I’m not going to be exactly comfortable moving to another country.” He also talked about seeing Ric Flair at Revolution”He went, ‘Mr. Ospreay’, and he took my hand. I looked up and it was Ric. I stood up and I was like, ‘Yes, sir.’ He was like, ‘You are everything I’ve heard of and more. You’re the best guy here right now.”
– Powerhouse Will Hobbs returns to West Coast Pro at For The Coast on Saturday, May 18.
Welcome back to #TheCoast
Powerhouse Will Hobbs returns to West Coast Pro at For The Coast.
All Ages Welcome (Bar 21+ w/ ID)
Saturday, May 18 2024
United Irish Cultural Center
San Francisco, CA
Tickets on sale NOW!https://t.co/5zwlbQUe0B pic.twitter.com/5NQRIkmsfH
— West Coast Pro (@WCProOfficial) March 23, 2024