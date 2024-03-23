Notes on Chris Sabin, Alex Shelley, Will Ospreay, Rey Mysterio, and more

– The TNA roster held a sendoff backstage for Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin after tonight’s TNA Taping in Philadelphia. As of April 1, Shelley and Sabin will be free agents, reports PWInsider.

– WWE are reportedly considering a “career vs hair match” between Rey & Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania XL.

– Will Ospreay was on the ‘Talk is Jericho’s podcast and spoke about why he joined AEW.

“The main thing was because I wanted to be in the UK. I know I’m not going to be exactly comfortable moving to another country.” He also talked about seeing Ric Flair at Revolution”He went, ‘Mr. Ospreay’, and he took my hand. I looked up and it was Ric. I stood up and I was like, ‘Yes, sir.’ He was like, ‘You are everything I’ve heard of and more. You’re the best guy here right now.”

– Powerhouse Will Hobbs returns to West Coast Pro at For The Coast on Saturday, May 18.

