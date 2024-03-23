Bischoff says AEW “is nothing more than a rich kid’s sandbox he pays others to play in”

For the record, I've never said Tony was a fraud. My impression is that he's a good person. He doesn't have a freaking clue about producing television, and his knowledge of the industry is limited to what impressed him when he was 12, but that doesn't make him a fraud. https://t.co/521by8LFlG — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) March 22, 2024

Eric Bischoff, who has been critical of AEW in recent years, wrote about the brand in a series of responses to fans via Twitter/X. Here are the highlights…

Thoughts on AEW President Tony Khan: “For the record, I’ve never said Tony was a fraud. My impression is that he’s a good person. He doesn’t have a freaking clue about producing television, and his knowledge of the industry is limited to what impressed him when he was 12, but that doesn’t make him a fraud.”

The quality of AEW shows: “I have watched/commented positively on production values. Creative, on the other hand, is embarrassingly bad. Poorly constructed/creatively vapid story, AWOL formatting structure, and 1980s style narrative make AEW nothing more than a rich kids sandbox he pays others to play in.”

Claim that he’s “salty” about not having a job with AEW: “AEW is a great place to maximize the end of one’s run. I respect all the talent who had the foresight to extend their earning potential once their WWE run was over. I have no need to do so. And I’m grateful for that. But working for AEW? For me would be a sad ending. And I’m writing a hell of an ending.”

